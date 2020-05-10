Australian businesses can now kick out people with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Business owners can now refuse service to anyone with ‘flu-like symptoms as part of new measures which were introduced to stop a second wave of coronvirus transmissions.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy has also allowed companies to send staff home employees if they attempt to work while sick.

‘All of us over our lives have … wanted to soldier on with a cold and a flu-like illness, but we cannot do that anymore,’ Professor Murphy said.

‘If one of your colleagues or an employee or a client turns up, you have every right to say ‘go away, I am not going to let you in, I am not going to treat you’, unless you’re a doctor of course.’

His comments come as health officials prepare to meet with public transport authorities on Monday to figure out the best way forward as workers head back to office buildings.

He said it was important to reduce the density to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Employers are being asked to look at staggered start and finish times, to avoid overcrowding on public transport.

Employees are also being asked to continue working from home for the time being.

More to come