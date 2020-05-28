Australian dating expert Louanne Ward reveals the personality traits men desire most in a woman

Men are most interested in honest, confident women with an appetite for fun, according to a top relationship coach.

Louanne Ward deciphers what singles really want in her Facebook group, She Said He Said, by asking hundreds of men people to rank the qualities they find most attractive in potential partners.

Honesty was named the personality trait men value most in women in a recent poll conducted by the dating expert from Perth, Western Australia, with 21.3 percent of the votes.

Confidence and good self-esteem were second at 20 percent, followed by playfulness at 18 percent.

Louanne Ward, a relationship coach and dating expert from Perth, Western Australia

Fourth position was a tie between gratefulness, positivity and appreciation, and kindness, with an equal share of 14 percent.

Loyalty and trustworthiness rounded out the top five with 12.6 percent.

Further down the list were emotional intelligence, drive and ambition and academic intelligence.

A romantic nature was the quality men valued least in their partners.

Last week, Ms Ward conducted a poll to determine which physical qualities men appreciate most in women, with surprising results.

Rather than obvious choices like lips, breasts or legs, 41.6 percent of male voters said eyes are the feature they find most attractive.

Smile was second at 29.6 percent, followed by bottom at 12.2 percent.

In fourth and fifth position were breasts (9.2 per cent) and legs (7.4 per cent), with a healthy body shape, hair and personal style rounding out the list.

‘The eyes have it, then the way she carries herself, and finally, how she presents herself,’ one man said.

‘The first thing I notice is her eyes. I can almost read a person and it’s strange but the eyes truly are the gateway to one’s soul… then I notice the hair, I love a woman with long, beautiful hair,’ said another.

Ms Ward in a professional shot for her eponymous dating agency, Louanne Ward Matchmaking

Some men said they were embarrassed to name breasts as their favourite feature, perhaps fearing a backlash from the rest of the group.

But Ms Ward asked for honesty in her research, saying: ‘There is nothing shameless about appreciating a woman’s breasts, they are part of her feminine form, plus you don’t have any which makes them more fascinating’.

She said physicality is an important part of relationships because if a person isn’t immediately attracted to someone, it’s unlikely they will spend time getting to know what their personality is like.

You can follow Louanne Ward on Facebook here or read more dating tips on her website.