Australian dating expert Louanne Ward reveals the personality traits women desire most in a man

  • Louanne Ward is a relationship expert from Perth in Western Australia
  • She deciphers what singles really want in her Facebook group, She Said, He Said
  • Ms Ward recently asked women what personality type they are most attracted 
  • They are most interested in funny, loyal and confident men who can be trusted
  • Women are also drawn to honest, caring and intelligent men who have ambition

Women are most attracted to funny, loyal and confident men who are trustworthy and aren’t afraid to laugh at themselves, a top dating coach has revealed.

Louanne Ward deciphers what singles really want in her Facebook group, She Said He Said, by asking hundreds of people to rank the physical qualities and personality traits they most value in potential partners.

Humour and a fun-loving disposition were narrowly named the most attractive characteristics in a poll conducted by the Perth relationship expert earlier this week, topping the list with 19.3 percent of votes.

Loyalty and confidence or natural charisma came a close second with a joint share of 18.3 percent, while honesty was third with 17 percent.

Perth relationship coach Louanne Ward, whose research reveals women are most attracted to funny, loyal and confident men

Poll

Which personality trait do you find most attractive in a man?

  • Humour 4 votes
  • Loyalty 2 votes
  • Confidence 1 votes
  • Honesty 0 votes
  • Intelligence 0 votes
  • Kindness 1 votes

Intelligence was fourth with 14.37 percent followed by kindness on 12.4 percent. 

Spelling and grammar were a surprise entry near the top of the list, with women drawn to men who know their ‘to’ from ‘too’.

‘It seems [we] like attention to detail,’ Ms Ward told Daily Mail Australia.

Further down the list were communication, drive or ambition and thoughtfulness. 

Ms Ward noted interesting differences between the personality traits women value in men and vice versa, having conducted the same poll from a male perspective earlier this week.

Men ranked dress sense as ninth most important while women never made reference to personal style. 

What women value most in men

 PERSONALITY 

1. Humour 19.6 percent

2. Loyalty and charisma 18.3 percent 

3. Honesty 17 percent

4. Intelligence 14.37 percent

5. Kindness 12.4 percent

LOOKS 

 1. Eyes 27.3 percent

2. Smile 21 percent

3. Good teeth 18.75 percent

4. Height 18.75 percent

5. Their penis 14.1 percent 

Source: Louanne Ward via She Said He Said

What men value most in women

PERSONALITY

 1. Honesty 21.3 percent

2. Confidence 20 percent

3. Playfulness 18 percent

4. Kindness/Gratefulness 14 percent

5. Loyalty 12.6 percent

LOOKS

 1. Eyes 41.6 percent

2. Smile 29.6 percent

3. Bum 12.2 percent

4. Breasts 9.2 percent

5. Legs 7.4 percent

 Source: Louanne Ward via She Said He Said

Resilience, health, social or emotional intelligence were also absent from the women’s list, along with self-control and an appetite for taking risks.

Women did not view gratefulness as an important trait for men, despite it being the fourth most popular trait men seek in the fairer sex.

On the other hand, dependability, sensitivity, courage and consistency ranked high on the women’s list but weren’t included in the men’s.

Women were also drawn to men with manners, wit and patience, which do not have the same appeal when genders are reversed.

Ms Ward says the core values underpinning human attraction are the same for both sexes, who value honesty, intelligence and loyalty - though not in the same order

Ms Ward says the core values underpinning human attraction are the same for both sexes, who value honesty, intelligence and loyalty – though not in the same order

Poll

Which physical trait do you find most attractive on a man?

  • Eyes 159 votes
  • Smile 116 votes
  • Teeth 50 votes
  • Height 86 votes
  • Penis size 55 votes

Yet despite these differences, both sexes are in almost full agreement about their most sought after attributes. 

‘They are the same except men rate attitude over intelligence and vice versa which proves through all the differences, the fundamental core and foundation for a relationship isn’t as gender biased as people believe,’ Ms Ward said. 

‘There are certainly differences due to preference of personality, lifestyle and life experiences, but humans are humans and our basic requirements are what they are.’

You can follow Louanne Ward on Facebook here or read more dating tips on her website. 

