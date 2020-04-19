Australian Diggers and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic

news, local-news,

The First World War is a byword for slaughter and useless deaths. Between 1914 and 1918 it caused almost 28 million casualties and eight million deaths among the combatant nations. But in the 12 months or so that the Spanish flu stalked the globe, over 15 million more, mainly civilians, died. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The pandemic also took its toll of armies (and navies) weakened by years of combat. Pandemics were of course not new, the most recent pre-war outbreak was the so-called Russian flu in 1889-1990. But this new strain shook the sense of complacency among the medical profession of the day which was overwhelmed by the speed of its spread. It not only was ignorant of the cause but struggled to find a cure. As we reflect during Anzac Day on Saturday in this pandemic we might broaden our reflections and spare a thought for those men of the first Australian Imperial Force and the nurses who supported them, who fell victim to the Spanish flu. Various strains of influenza had been part of wartime since 1915, but nothing like the virulent ‘Spanish’ type that arrived seemingly from nowhere in mid 1918. The pandemic struck the already nightmarish trench environment in France and Belgium in two waves in 1918. The first appeared in April and May then the second, deadlier wave came in June before it petered out over the following months. It left army medical authorities bewildered and many units under-manned at the front. An indication of the impact of Spanish flu on the British Army for instance can be seen in the jump from over 40,000 British troops ill with the flu in 1915, to a figure of more than 310,000 soldiers presenting with the potentially lethal strain over 24 weeks in 1918. Later it reached Palestine and Syria where it wrought havoc with Light Horse regiments and the army health system. In an unfortunate coincidence in September 1918, Prime Minister Billy Hughes approved the immediate home leave of some 6000 men, soldiers who had served continuously since 1914. Not all of these would make it home and 67 men fell victim to Spanish flu and died at sea. Of particular concern to Australian authorities now were these thousands of troops returning by sea. Troopships also carried sick and convalescent soldiers a vulnerable group at any time. Wartime journalist Charles Bean described the delays imposed by quarantine on returning troops “the severest test to the discipline of the AIF during demobilisation”. The return of possibly infected veterans to these shores led the Commonwealth to establish a Federal Health Department in 1919. There was little doctors could do for influenza sufferers. Rest was considered critical as was isolation so quarantine was enforced on newly arrived ships. Australia was the first country to establish strict maritime and land quarantine procedures and these came into effect on 17 October 1918. These measures delayed the arrival of the Spanish flu for several months. There were of course many personal tragedies. One of the pandemic’s victims was nursing sister Katherine Porter. She had served in France and Flanders, been Mentioned-in-Despatches and awarded the Royal Red Cross decoration for her work. Shortly after returning home on the troopship Medic she contracted influenza and died at No.4 Australian General Hospital at Randwick, NSW, in July 1919. The service of these uniformed pandemic victims is no less commendable than those who fell in France, the Middle East and Gallipoli. Let us not forget them in the often saccharine outpourings so fashionable at many of our contemporary Anzac Day services.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/d6dac3d5-fafd-4f98-8956-b9bea2fe2e59.jpg/r10_222_3991_2471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg