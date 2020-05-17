Australian Greens’ economic plan backs youth, manufacturing

news, local-news, Greens, coronavirus., Adam Bandt, recovery plan

Free university and TAFE places for under 30s and a $12 billion manufacturing fund are key planks in the Australian Greens’ economic recovery plan. The Greens estimate their debt and tax reform-funded plan would create 870,000 jobs in the private and public sectors to help Australia fight back from the massive job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. The jobs estimate is based on proposals including the manufacturing fund the Greens say would modernise and expand the industry, including through green steel hubs in Queensland and New South Wales and advanced manufacturing, which is a Tasmanian strength. The plan is also built on committing to 500,000 new public and community homes, expanding TAFE and universities, saving the arts and creative sectors which were smashed by the virus-related movement and gathering restrictions and restoring “axed public service jobs”. The plan includes guaranteeing all under 30s a free place at university or TAFE or a secure job working on nation building infrastructure, “planet saving” environmental projects or helping care for other Australians, such as through aged care, which would have its funding increased. The Greens want the expanded JobSeeker rate of $1115 a fortnight retained. They say the programs should be funded by borrowing at current low interest rates, and ongoing social programs should be funded by winding back tax breaks for the fossil fuel sector and scrapping planned income tax cuts. “Government must lead the way out of this crisis by investing in our future,” Greens Leader Adam Bandt said. “Coronavirus is smashing into an economy already hit hard by inequality and the climate emergency, presenting us with the biggest economic crisis our country has ever seen. “Depression-era job numbers demand a Depression-era response. “That means not shying away from debt, but using it to invest in building a cleaner, fairer Australia. “We can’t cut our way out of this crisis. “We must invest to recover.”

