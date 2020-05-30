Australian lifesaver on working alongside Daniel Radcliffe

Rising Australian actor Daniel Webber landed a plum gig, starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe in 2020 thriller film Escape From Pretoria.

And the 31-year-old told The Sunday Telegraph that he never imagined what would come next, when working as a lifesaver during Harry Potter’s 10-year reign.

Webber had nothing but praise for Radcliffe, describing the 30-year-old as ‘the main man’ who is ‘always there setting a great example’.

The Central Coast-born actor added that there was no time on the set of Escape From Pretoria, to be starstruck.

‘We needed to work together and work well. We got to know each other really well and bond,’ Webber said.

Webber, who is slowly but surely adding to his acting portfolio, also went on to say that he has no idea how Radcliffe ‘handles’ fame.

‘I find the fame game very overwhelming, even where I am at,’ he said.

Webber stars alongside Radcliffe in the true story and movie adaptation of 2003 book, Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison by Tim Jenkin.

The film, shot in Adelaide, Australia, sees Webber play political prisoner Stephen Lee, and Radcliffe in the role of fellow prisoner Tim Jenkin.

Lee and Jenkin, two white South Africans, escaped from Pretoria Central Prison in 1979, after being imprisoned during the era of apartheid (a system of institutionalised racial segregation), for distributing political pamphlets.

Radcliffe told Variety in February that there’s a greater responsibility when playing real life characters.

‘You do feel a real responsibility to do it justice,’ he began.

‘Not to sound pretentious and be everything I hate about actors, but it makes you want to suffer a bit more when you know there was actual real human pain involved in the story you are telling.

‘You feel more of an obligation to try to understand what that was like.’

Escape From Pretoria is available to watch on Apple TV, Fetch, Google Play and Foxtel.