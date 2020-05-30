Jimmys Post

Australian lifesaver on working alongside Daniel Radcliffe

Australian lifesaver on working alongside Daniel Radcliffe

‘He’s the main man, always setting a great example’: Former Australian lifesaver Daniel Webber recalls working alongside Daniel Radcliffe on set… and admits he ‘doesn’t know’ how the Harry Potter star ‘handles’ his fame

By Kristy Johnson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Rising Australian actor Daniel Webber landed a plum gig, starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe in 2020 thriller film Escape From Pretoria.

And the 31-year-old told The Sunday Telegraph that he never imagined what would come next, when working as a lifesaver during Harry Potter’s 10-year reign. 

Webber had nothing but praise for Radcliffe, describing the 30-year-old as ‘the main man’ who is ‘always there setting a great example’.

‘He’s the main man, always setting a great example’: Former Australian lifesaver Daniel Webber (pictured), 31, recalled working alongside Daniel Radcliffe on the set of 2020 thriller film, Escape From Pretoria, in The Sunday Telegraph 

The Central Coast-born actor added that there was no time on the set of Escape From Pretoria, to be starstruck.  

‘We needed to work together and work well. We got to know each other really well and bond,’ Webber said.

Webber, who is slowly but surely adding to his acting portfolio, also went on to say that he has no idea how Radcliffe ‘handles’ fame. 

‘I find the fame game very overwhelming, even where I am at,’ he said. 

On screen: The Central Coast-born actor added that there was no time on set to be starstruck: 'We needed to work together and work well. We got to know each other really well and bond.' Pictured: Webber and Radcliffe

On screen: The Central Coast-born actor added that there was no time on set to be starstruck: ‘We needed to work together and work well. We got to know each other really well and bond.’ Pictured: Webber and Radcliffe 

Webber stars alongside Radcliffe in the true story and movie adaptation of 2003 book, Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison by Tim Jenkin. 

The film, shot in Adelaide, Australia, sees Webber play political prisoner Stephen Lee, and Radcliffe in the role of fellow prisoner Tim Jenkin.

Lee and Jenkin, two white South Africans, escaped from Pretoria Central Prison in 1979, after being imprisoned during the era of apartheid (a system of institutionalised racial segregation), for distributing political pamphlets.

True story: The film, shot in Adelaide, Australia, sees Webber play political prisoner Stephen Lee, and Radcliffe, 30, in the role of fellow prisoner Tim Jenkin. Lee and Jenkin escaped from Pretoria Central Prison in 1979, after being imprisoned during the era of apartheid

True story: The film, shot in Adelaide, Australia, sees Webber play political prisoner Stephen Lee, and Radcliffe, 30, in the role of fellow prisoner Tim Jenkin. Lee and Jenkin escaped from Pretoria Central Prison in 1979, after being imprisoned during the era of apartheid 

'I find the fame game very overwhelming': Webber, who is slowly but surely adding to his acting portfolio, also went on to say that he has no idea how Radcliffe 'handles' fame

‘I find the fame game very overwhelming’: Webber, who is slowly but surely adding to his acting portfolio, also went on to say that he has no idea how Radcliffe ‘handles’ fame 

Radcliffe told Variety in February that there’s a greater responsibility when playing real life characters.

‘You do feel a real responsibility to do it justice,’ he began.

‘Not to sound pretentious and be everything I hate about actors, but it makes you want to suffer a bit more when you know there was actual real human pain involved in the story you are telling. 

‘You feel more of an obligation to try to understand what that was like.’

Escape From Pretoria is available to watch on Apple TV, Fetch, Google Play and Foxtel.  

Bonafide star: Radcliffe (pictured in February) rose to fame after starring as Harry in the Harry Potter franchise, during its 10-year reign. He told Variety in February that there's a greater 'responsibility' that comes with playing real life characters

Bonafide star: Radcliffe (pictured in February) rose to fame after starring as Harry in the Harry Potter franchise, during its 10-year reign. He told Variety in February that there’s a greater ‘responsibility’ that comes with playing real life characters 

Source link

admin

Related News

Emily Ratajkowski gets back to nature as she poses seductively among lush foliage

Emily Ratajkowski gets back to nature as she poses seductively among lush foliage

Emily Ratajkowski gets back to nature as she poses seductively among lush foliage while promoting new Inamorata pieces By Annita Katee For Dailymail.com Published: 18:05

Coronation Street fans convinced Sally Metcalfe will EXPOSE Geoff’s abuse of Yasmeen

Coronation Street fans convinced Sally Metcalfe will EXPOSE Geoff’s abuse of Yasmeen

Coronation Street fans convinced Sally Metcalfe will EXPOSE Geoff’s abuse of Yasmeen… as she begins to doubt his web of lies If you have been

Nicole Richie and dad Lionel ‘never fully supported’ Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick

Nicole Richie and dad Lionel ‘never fully supported’ Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick

Nicole Richie and Lionel Richie ‘never fully supported’ Sofia’s relationship with Scott Disick, which ‘played a big role in their issues’ By Dan Heching For

Single mum Phoebe Burgess shares a sweet moment with her son Billie – after divorce from Sam Burgess

Single mum Phoebe Burgess shares a sweet moment with her son Billie – after divorce from Sam Burgess

‘The only one who gives me flowers’: Single mum Phoebe Burgess shares a sweet moment with her son Billie – after divorce from Sam Burgess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *