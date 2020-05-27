Jimmys Post

Australian Reptile Park welcomes its first koala joey since the devastating bushfires

Australian Reptile Park welcomes its first koala joey since the devastating bushfires

Australian Reptile Park welcomes its first koala joey since thousands were killed during the bushfire season – as staff reveal her touching name

  • A koala joey named Ash is the first to be born at Australian Reptile Park this year 
  • She was named in honour of thousands of marsupials who died in the bushfires
  • Zookeepers said Ash is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife

By Jackson Barron For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

The Australian Reptile Park has welcomed its first koala joey since the devastating bushfire season.

The joey was born in captivity in the animal sanctuary on the NSW Central Coast after koala numbers were decimated by fires over the summer. 

Zookeepers naming the joey Ash, in honour of the thousands of koalas killed in the blazes. 

Zookeeper Dan Rumsey said Ash is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.

A koala joey named Ash (pictured) is the first to be born at Australian Reptile Park this year

‘They’re ambassadors for koalas in the wild: the ones who truly suffered in the bushfires,’ he said, as reported by News Corp.

‘Koalas are iconic and even though ours are bred in captivity, we like to think we’re helping the fairly decimated population.’

Ash was born in January, but joeys stay in their mothers pouch for around six months and zookeepers only recently checked on her. 

Zookeepers said Ash was born in January, though joeys stay in their mother's pouch for around six months

Zookeepers said Ash was born in January, though joeys stay in their mother’s pouch for around six months

Koala joeys have been born in 2020 at Taronga Zoo, Wildlife Sydney and Melbourne Zoo, with Australian Reptile Park hoping to beat last year’s seven koala births.

Australian Reptile Park is reopening on June 1 after being in lockdown for two months, with Ash and the rest of the animals ready to meet the public. 

‘We’re absolutely ecstatic to open our doors again,’ Mr Rumsey said. While I’ve been at work everyday, we know the animals have been missing the visitors.’

Zookeeper Dan Rumsey (pictured) said Ash is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife

Zookeeper Dan Rumsey (pictured) said Ash is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife

Source link

admin

Related News

Protesters descend on the streets of Minneapolis for a second night over the death of George Floyd

Protesters descend on the streets of Minneapolis for a second night over the death of George Floyd

Demonstrators looted a Target store in Minneapolis Wednesday evening while mostly peaceful protesters gathered for a second night demanding justice over the death of George

How missing hikers survived a 19 day ordeal lost in dense bush in New Zealand

How missing hikers survived a 19 day ordeal lost in dense bush in New Zealand

Hikers, 23, who spent 19 DAYS lost in the bush reveal how they survived – and why finding a footprint saved their lives Two campers

Instagram introduces ads and badges to IGTV that let creators share in revenue for first time

Instagram introduces ads and badges to IGTV that let creators share in revenue for first time

Instagram introduces ads and purchasable badges to IGTV that let creators share in revenue for first time Instagram will allow IGTV creators to share in

Sydney parking fine leaves driver stunner after parking in the city for hours

Sydney parking fine leaves driver stunner after parking in the city for hours

Driver who left his car on a Sydney street for hours is stunned to find he’d been slapped with a VERY bizarre fine A driver

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *