Australian slang guide leaves foreigners stumped

An almost-complete list of old-fashioned Australian slang has left social media users divided.

The Guide to Aussie Slang Down Under was photographed in the window of an unknown location and posted by a user to Reddit.

As well as the typical slang terms most Australians would be familiar with – like tucker (food), bludger (lazy person) and servo (petrol station) – there was one phrase that left some locals bewildered.

‘Yell into one’s golden microphone is a new one to me,’ one person wrote.

A Queensland resident was quick to point out the meaning of the unusual phrase.

‘XXXX beer cans, they’re gold in colour,’ the user said.

Also featuring on the list was well-known Australian slang such as woop woop (middle of nowhere), choc a bloc (full), legless (very drunk), pash (kiss), Goodonya (good work) and sickie (a day off work).

The term ‘map of Tassie,’ meaning ‘lady bits,’ was another uniquely Australian phrase which made the list, along with drongo (a fool) and accadacca (ACDC).

But some were upset there were a few glaring omissions, including ‘pluggas (thongs or flip flops), billies (marijuana), yezdee (yesterday), bottle-O (alcohol shop), gun (good or impressive), and durries (cigarettes).’

Pictured: Paul Hogan's iconic Crocodile Dundee

Pictured: Lara Worthington's 'where the bloody hell are you?' Tourism Australia advert

Pictured: Tourists gather on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Christmas Day

Others argued over the simplified translation of ‘yeah, nah. Nah, yeah’.

‘I’ll dispute the yeah nah/nah yeah distinction,’ the person posted.

‘There’s a lot more nuance to it and it comes down to tone and context.

‘Yeah nah, bugger that! is clearly nah. Yeah nah you’re absolutely spot on mate is clearly yeah.’

Similar disputes erupted over the term dag being translated on the list to mean ‘a nerd or geek’.

‘Dag does not mean nerd. If I was wearing old or damaged clothes I would say, I’m looking like a bit of a dag,’ a user wrote.

‘Dag (is a) person who is amusingly unpretentious when it comes to fashion and social graces,’ another said.