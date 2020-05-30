Australians to travel to Greece from June 15 as coronavirus restrictions ease

Australians will be allowed to travel to Greece in as little as two weeks as the Mediterranean island reopens its borders.

The Greek Government announced on Friday it will allow visitors from a total of 29 countries to directly fly to Athens or Thessaloniki from June 15.

‘We are opening up, but at the same time we are closely monitoring the situation. Strict health protocols will protect both staff and tourists,’ Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said

‘Our aim is to be able to welcome every tourist who has overcome their fear and has the ability to travel to our country.’

Among the list of countries allowed to resume international travel to Greece are Albania, Austria, North Macedonia and Bulgaria to name a few.

The UK was not included.

Visitors arriving from those countries could be subject to sample coronavirus testing, the ministry said.

What countries will be allowed to resume international travel to Greece? The Greek Government announced it would allow visitors from 29 countries to travel to its country from June 15. The countries are: Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

The list will be expanded on July 1 to include other countries, the ministry said.

Greece imposed a lockdown early in its coronavirus outbreak, a move credited with limiting infections.

The country so far has a total of 175 deaths and just over 2,900 confirmed cases.

No cases have been detected on the vast majority of the Greek islands, which are popular vacation spots.

Tourism and related industries make up around 20% of the Greek economy, and the government has been anxious to ensure the tourist season is not lost this year.

Safety measures in place include capacity limits at hotels and resorts, each hotel having a designated doctor and close consultations with the Health Ministry, which has been improving treatment facilities at regional hospitals, including on several islands.