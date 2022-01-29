Latest News
Australia’s AI cameras catch over 270,000 drivers using their phones
January 29, 2022

The proportion of drivers in New South Wales illegally using their mobile phones has dropped fivefold since AI cameras began catching offenders

8 December 2021

By Alice Klein

A driver using their phone in a photo captured by a mobile phone detection camera in New South Wales, Australia

Uncredited/AP/Shuttersto​ck

World-first cameras in Australia that use artificial intelligence to detect drivers using their mobile phones have caught thousands of offenders and seem to be deterring the risky behaviour.

New South Wales, the first state to use them, began issuing fines based on the technology in March 2020. Since then, the cameras have checked more than 130 million vehicles and spotted more than 270,000 drivers using their phones.

The proportion of …

