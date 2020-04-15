Australia’s alarming iso habit

An alarming number of Australians are drastically increasing their alcohol intake to cope with the self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn.

One in five Australians are drinking more than usual and one third are consuming alcohol every day, new statistics reveal.

Health advocates are alarmed by the spike in drinking habits, confirmed by a YouGov poll of more than 1000 Australian adults.

More than 6400 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2886 in New South Wales, 1299 in Victoria, 999 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 527 in Western Australia, 165 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 63, after another former Ruby Princess passenger, a Canberra woman aged in her 60s, died yesterday.

At least 2,000,576 infections, including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded worldwide.