Australia’s Beaches Reopen for Exercise – See Photos & Learn About New Restrictions There

The coronavirus lockdown is easing up in Australia and the beaches in Sydney are reopening for exercise and recreational purposes.

Bondi Beach and two other nearby beaches were reopened to locals on Tuesday (April 28) after closing a month ago because of the large crowds that formed amid the lockdown.

In the past 24 hours, there has only been one new coronavirus case in Australia. The entire country has had only 6,700 cases of the virus. The United States has surpassed 1,000,000 cases.

“For many people, they’ve been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney (via Reuters). “Two adults will be able to go and visit anybody else in their home on the basis of care, on the basis of reducing socialisation and everybody’s mental health.”

Residents are allowed to leave their homes for “non-contact recreational activities such as private picnics in the park, fishing, boating, hiking and camping – all in compliance with travel restrictions and the 10-person rule,” according to Daily Mail.

The beaches now have signs saying “surf and go” next to them.

Click through the gallery to see photos of people returning to the beaches…