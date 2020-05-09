Australia’s ‘organisational queen’ reveals foolproof way to tidy up kitchen sink and bathroom vanity

An Australian ‘organisational queen’ has revealed her best tips for keeping your kitchen cupboards, bathroom vanity and toy room clean with the help of IKEA and Kmart tubs.

Mother-of-two Sara Youssef, 25, remembers her mother saying ‘everything in your home, has a home’ as she was growing up, and it’s a sentiment that has stuck with her as she became a parent herself.

‘I completely believe that by incorporating practical organisational systems in the home it makes life so much easier,’ Sara, who lives in Sydney, told FEMAIL.

‘It cuts down clean up time by half when everything has a home to go back to and overall everything just looks amazing when it’s neat and tidy.’

So how does she keep her house in good working order?

KITCHEN

For the kitchen cupboard Sara uses IKEA tubs and labels them so even her husband wants to tidy up and knows where everything belongs.

‘I loved the IKEA tubs that I used beneath the kitchen sink so much that I decided to reorganise the entire storage room with these tubs too,’ she said.

‘I found they worked exceptionally well to store our cleaning products and each item was so easy to find when allocated to its own labelled tub.

‘I have some more work to do in this room however so far I’m loving how the tubs have worked for me.’

How to start an organisational task: If you’re planning on starting an organisation project in your home remember to follow these simple steps before you go out and buy your storage items: 1. Categorise the items: Eg if you’re organising the toys place each toy in its own category. This will determine how many tubs you’ll need. 2. Create your budget: How much are you willing to spend/save on this particular project. 3. Measure your space: Ensure the tubs or storage system you want to go with will fit in your desired space. This will ensure you won’t need to make several trips back and forth to the shops. 4. Make your list: I’m a list kind of girl, so it’s no surprise I never enter the shops without a shopping list in hand. 5. Shop around: Ensure you’re purchasing the right storage system to suit your budget. 6. Once you’ve organised your space, I highly recommend labeLling everything. I don’t know what it is about using labels that just makes everything look so much more organised.

BATHROOM

Beneath the bathroom vanity Sara used some bamboo storage tubs from Kmart.

‘These are perfect because they’re stackable and save heaps of space while keeping everything looking neat,’ she said.

‘No more rummaging through beneath the bathroom cupboards trying to find one particular item.’

TOY ROOM

One of Sara’s favourite organisation makeovers in her home is the toy section she created in her son’s room.

‘We decided to go for the IKEA Trofast system to organise all of Jay’s toys in his room,’ she said.

‘We went from having baskets upon baskets of mixed toys (that always ended up being tipped all over the ground so he can find a specific toy) to a phenomenal organisation system, labelled and all.

‘Each toy belongs to its own category and when Jay wants to look for his favourite car he knows it lives in the “cars” tub.’

Sara’s tips for staying organised: Once you make a home for something make sure that when it’s used it goes back to its ‘home’. This will ensure it doesn’t end up being stashed somewhere to turn into ‘clutter’. Teach the kids the same thing. When you use something it MUST go back to where it belongs. Eg: • Toys go back to their allocated bins/baskets (seperate toys in categories eg: cars, dolls, legos, blocks, stuffed animals, play kitchen items, play dough etc) • Soiled clothes belong in the hamper/laundry • Stationery belongs in the office drawers or stationery bin • Books belong in the bookshelf • Towels and bed linen belong in the linen cupboard • kitchen utensils belong in the kitchen drawer (don’t just leave that long wooden spoon in the lounge room after you’ve used it to pull something from under the couch) Following tips along these lines will ensure your home remains organised and tidy.

BEDROOM WARDROBES

Being a huge fashion enthusiast means Sara loves cleaning out her own, her husband’s or her children’s bedroom cupboards.

‘I always work with the seasons i.e. as spring/summer come to an end I begin packing away those summery maxi dresses and anything that cannot be worn during autumn/winter,’ she said.

‘I use large wicker storage baskets from IKEA to store these clothes until next summer comes around. Or even by using the IKEA ‘SKUBB’ storage cases – they’re amazing.

‘They’re slim and have air vents so your clothes won’t have an odd smell (I throw in some organza bags of shaved soap or potpourri and the clothes smell phenomenal after taking them out).’

By regularly rotating the clothes it prevents you from forgetting that you bought something.

Her next project will be the pantry, where she plans on purchasing more supplies from Kmart and IKEA to decorate.

You can follow Sara on Instagram here.