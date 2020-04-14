Australia’s tourism minister issues warning international travel unlikely to resume

Australians could be blocked from going abroad until at least January, with the ban on international travel likely to stay until next year.

Holidaymakers should avoid booking any international travel during the coronavirus crisis, warned Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham.

‘I wouldn’t put any guarantees that you could undertake that overseas trip in December,’ he told ABC’s News Breakfast.

‘This is a time where, unfortunately, people can’t undertake holidays and they won’t be able to go overseas for quite some time to come.’

With travel restrictions between states likely to ease in the coming months, people are instead being asked to start ‘dreaming’ about their perfect Australian getaway.

Holidays to the likes of Rome (pictured, the city in lockdown on East Monday) will likely be impossible until at least January 2021 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic

WHAT ABOUT BALI? Indonesia has banned all tourist and transit travel until further notice. This means no tourists are allowed to visit – including to the island of Bali. All those arriving in Indonesia from overseas with an existing resident visa are required to undertake 14 days of quarantine. For those already there, there is a very limited availability of testing and infection control facilities. Critical care, including in Bali, is significantly below the standards available in Australia. Medical evacuation for COVID-19 patients will not be permitted. There is a critical lack of intensive care and ventilators. Source: SmartTraveller

‘There may be a slightly earlier point in time where it becomes feasible to think about domestic travel again,’ he explained.

‘We’re not there yet but certainly this time is a good time for a bit of dreaming, a bit of planning.

‘Think about the Aussie break that you might take when we finally get to the other side of this.

Under strict laws designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the federal government has banned Australians from flying abroad in all but essential circumstances.

Anyone returning to the country has to enter a mandatory 14-day isolation in a hotel, supervised by the police and Australian Defence Force.

Even if these measures were relaxed, many popular foreign tourist destinations are not letting in foreigners.

Instead, keen holidaymakers are being told to prepare to visit areas in Australia once the state borders are open – such as the Whitsundays in Queensland (pictured)

Australia’s tourism minister Simon Birmingham (pictured, left) warned Australians they may not be going abroad for some time

In Australian holiday destinations such as Bali, all tourist visas have been cancelled.

Even those with residency are required to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in Indonesia.

‘Travel is still off the books for the foreseeable future,’ he added.

‘But there will come a time, and perhaps for those Australians who can, it’s a good chance to do a little bit of dreaming.

Australians are being encouraged to think about homegrown holidays in coming months, rather than overseas, which could include popular destinations such as Byron Bay (pictured)

Holidays to the likes of Paris (pictured in lockdown on Easter Monday) are likely to be off until at least 2021

‘Look up your favourite Australian tourism destination, or the one you might love to visit in the future, and think about what you could do in the months and years ahead.’

Speaking about whether travellers with holidays booked in December should reconsider their plans, Mr Birmingham said it was ‘hard to make predictions’.

‘December is a long time away, and it’s very hard to make predictions about what will happen then, but we could be in this circumstance for quite some period of time.

‘The success we are having in terms of slowing the spread of the virus in Australia does mean that we could be at risk in terms of exposure to people from overseas, in countries who have not controlled it so well, for quite some period of time.’

Simon Birmingham (pictured) said the travel ban is likely to remain in place for many months

Any Australians dreaming of a relaxed holiday to tropical destinations, such as Thailand’s Phuket (pictured on March 31) may have to change their plans due to COVID-19

He also thanked Australians for their behaviour over Easter weekend, saying it helped to keep the outbreak under control.

In New South Wales, just seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight on Tuesday.

On Monday, Queensland also reported just seven new cases, while in Victoria saw an increase of 13.

But NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the low infection rates would not hasten the lifting of restrictions.

Barriers and digital warning signs are seen in front of Maroubra Beach on April 12 (pictured) during the Easter weekend lockdown

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 6,394 New South Wales: 2,870 Victoria: 1,291 Queensland: 998 South Australia: 431 Western Australia: 523 Australian Capital Territory: 103 Tasmania: 150 Northern Territory: 28 TOTAL CASES: 6,394 RECOVERED: 3,499 DEAD: 61

The number of confirmed cases on Tuesday in NSW rose to 2,870, with 32 patients in intensive care.

It reported two new deaths on Monday, both aged in their 70s and former passengers of the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Ms Berejiklian said testing will be ramped up in areas including eastern Sydney, western Sydney and Lake Macquarie.

‘The rate of testing in NSW is really allowing us to control the spread – that will obviously continue this week,’ Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

‘It’s really up to us to continue to follow the restrictions, continue to do what we’re asked to make sure the spread is controlled.’

The Queensland border with NSW is currently closed to people not travelling for work, medical appointments or carrying freight.

Border travel is being policed in an RBT-style with officers to determine who needs to cross.

‘People should stay in their own state,’ Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in March.

The border between NSW and Queensland are being tightly policed (pictured on April 11), but this could be relaxed in the coming months

‘As far as possible, they should be staying in their suburbs and as much as possible staying at home.’

Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia, and Northern Territory have also closed their borders for non-essential travel.

Officials in WA went one step further, splitting the state up into nine regions with no travel allowed between them.

Travelling to work, to the supermarket, the pharmacy and the petrol station is classed as essential, but travel for all other purposes is highly discouraged.