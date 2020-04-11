Australia’s wartime propaganda posters still ring true during coronavirus pandemic

The streets are empty, the borders are closed and people are afraid to go outside.

Although Australia is not at war, the country is essentially on a war footing.

The deadly coronavirus has caused widespread fear and uncertainty not seen since World War I and II.

During those dark days, the power of Australia’s wartime posters helped rally the population to fight a foreign enemy — today, the iconic slogans still ring true.

This Australian propaganda poster (above) was created during World War I to inspire fighting-age men to enlist

The original slogan still rings true in the coronavirus pandemic as a way to encourage people to stay at home

According to the Australian War Museum, posters were an ideal means of communicating messages.

‘Propaganda has been used to influence audiences for as long as recorded history,’ the Museum said.

‘By presenting facts selectively and using loaded language to provoke emotional reactions rather than rational responses, it seeks to promote the agenda of a particular group.

‘Impermanent yet public, they were designed to be noticed, and could be printed and distributed quickly in large numbers.’

Don’t stand looking at this Go and Help! was a powerful message aimed at Australians during the First War

The same message could also be applied to rally the population to assist health workers

Public messaging is a key part of maintaining morale during wartime, and in the recent weeks the tone of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a former marketer as head of Tourism Australia, has changed dramatically.

‘We gather today at a time of great challenge for our nation and ­indeed the world,’ wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Telegraph.

‘We are a strong nation and a strong people, but in the months ahead this will put us all to the test like at no time since World War II.

‘But together, Australia, we are up to this challenge.

‘We will get through this.’

This Australian World War I recruitment poster depicts a man lying dead on the ground at the hands of the German forces, with three others in the frame also in a helpless position

In a similar way this image of coffins with a figure in a protective suit disinfecting them also highlights the urgency of inaction

Urging the public to adhere to the strict social distancing measures put in place, Mr Morrison said that every Australian must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

‘The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee believes that social-distancing measures are now required and will need to be introduced progressively to reduce disruption,’ he said.

‘This has the most benefit in delaying transmission.’

Selflessness is a recurring theme in Australian Army recruitment posters during World War I