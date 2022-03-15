Author DeiAmor Verus & wife HarMoni Real-Lives Turned Into Whacky, Empty-Nester, Road Trip, TV Show!

The Best Food And Music Show is in production now. Visit thebestfoodandmusic.com for updates, travel recommendations, filming locations, and showtimes coming this summer.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery DeiAmor and HarMoni Verus are really flattered. The couple’s techno-color-full, real-life is being featured on a streaming platform, cable TV show, web site, and across social media. What’s all the hub-bub about? Strap in tight and check out DeiAmor and HarMoni Search For The Best Food and Music a.k.a. thebestfoodandmusic.com. Finally, some fresh entertainment.

Legend has it, the hosts were retired, empty-nesters, bored, waiting for their kids to call (crickets). Then something snapped, or as they say, “Had a moment of youthful clarity.” They sold their house, cashed in their kid’s inheritance, and left on an epic adventure in search for trouble and excitement. That was five years ago.

Now with film crew in tow DeiAmor and HarMoni, continue their epic adventure to find their favorite things; meeting rock, blues, and country, icons in legendary live-music venues, eating great food, living in hip, urban hotels and making unforgettable memories. DeiAmor and HarMoni have unbridled fun giving viewers and followers a road to a great night out or long weekend getaways.

TheBestFoodandMusic.com

