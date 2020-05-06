Author Emily Giffin Releases Statement After Calling Meghan Markle ‘Phony’ & ‘Unmaternal’ In Deleted Social Media Comment

Emily Giffin came under fire today for her comments about Meghan Markle.

The “Something Borrowed” author called the Duchess of Sussex a phony and unmaternal in a text message and blasted the former senior royal in a now deleted Instagram comment.

“Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan [sic] show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid,” Emily had written. “Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him …. wearing no pants?! Ooookay ….”

In another text message, Emily added that Meghan was putting on a show and playing a part “poorly”, as well as calling her unmaternal and phony.

Emily has since made a statement about her comments, via Huffington Post:

“I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends,” she started. “Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and Harry wed.”

She continued, “To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her.”

“Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with race. Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today.”

“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

If you didn’t see, Meghan and Harry released a special video for their son, Archie‘s, first birthday.