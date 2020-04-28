Authorities set sights on 120 burns ahead of summer

news, local-news, controlled, burns, tasmania, fire, season, tfs, fuel, bushfire

Six of the nine recommendations from a review of the 2018-19 bushfire season – the worst in Tasmania since 1967 – have been formally implemented as authorities continue to carry out an autumn fuel management program. Tasmania Fire Service has continued to describe its fuel management approach as “strategic”, rather than burning a predetermined amount, with more than 120 burns planned for this season, weather permitting. Authorities have already completed 62 burns. Related: Widespread nature of 2019-20 fires show fuel reduction burns not the issue Recommendations from the last serious fire season to be implemented include a whole-of-state fuel management program, having one statewide point of command for major bushfires, a State Air Desk and guidelines for acceptable rostering. A new inter-agency protocol has also been implemented between the TFS, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and Parks and Wildlife. TFS chief officer Chris Arnol said conditions had to be right for burns to be carried out, so there was no guarantee that all of the burns earmarked in the program would go ahead. “Each year, burning is prioritised for areas assessed as high risk, reducing risk to communities first, so the total area burnt will vary from year-to-year, based on conditions,” he said. “A small burn close to a community or asset can have a much bigger impact than a larger landscape burn further away. “Reducing fuels will not prevent bushfires from occurring, but it can reduce the potential damage of bushfires and make it easier and safer for firefighters to control them. “Other methods of reducing fuels in areas where burning is not possible include mechanical clearing, which has been used successfully around the town of Zeehan.” MORE ON BUSHFIRES IN TASMANIA: The TFS also highlighted Beaconsfield, St Marys, Avoca, Seymour, Rossarden and Heemskirk as areas where fuel reduction burns have provided protection to towns in recent seasons. The 2018-19 review, conducted by the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council, found that Tasmania was already ahead in its backburning schedule. Wilderness Society Tasmania campaign manager Tom Allen said there needed to be more emphasis on completing all nine recommendations, including pursuing the creation of a cadre of volunteer remote area firefighters. “Local capacity has never been more important and I hope that the government is now looking at the AFAC recommendations as a way to build back better, post-COVID,” he said. “With so many people out of work, innovative ways to expand our island’s firefighting capacity must be considered.” Tasmania was largely spared in the last fire season.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/c819557c-3803-453a-ae4b-fc92c9ae4720.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg