AI generated books are a new threat for authors Svet_Iso/Alamy

Authors seem to be facing a new threat from artificial intelligence, with one finding books she didn’t write being sold by Amazon under her name. There are fears that ready access to generative AI tools could make it easy for people to impersonate writers without their permission.

The issue was raised by author Jane Friedman. She found that five books purporting to be written by her were listed for sale on Amazon, with links to her Amazon author page – …