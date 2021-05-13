Automate your lights with this $20 snap-on smart switch

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Give your home a smart upgrade with the Switchmate 2.0 Smart Switch, on sale for 33% off. As of May 12, get one for only $19.99.

You may not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but you can teach an old (or new) home some smart tricks. You just need the right gadgets. One easy way to add smart capabilities to your home? The Switchmate 2.0 Smart Switch.

When you pair it with a free app for your phone, you can set up the Switchmate 2.0 to automatically turn the lights on when you arrive home. Plus, you’ll be able to set up timers for total smart lighting control.

Already have an Amazon Alexa or Google Home device? You can pair your Switchmate 2.0 with your smart assistant so it will respond to your voice commands. And you can manually press the Switchmate at the wall switch to control it. A simple snap-in-place switch cover gives you all sorts of options you didn’t think were possible.

Snag a Switchmate 2.0 Smart Switch for just $19.99 (regularly $29) for a limited time.