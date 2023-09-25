Automotive Green Tires Market worth $15.8 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Automotive Green Tires market size is projected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The high demand for low rolling resistance tires is one of the key factors driving the growth of the green tires market. Low rolling resistance tires are designed to reduce the amount of energy required for a tire to roll, which can lead to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. This is important to many consumers and businesses who are looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Automotive Green Tires Market“.

140 – Tables

60 – Figures

230 – Pages

Automotive Green Tires Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 15.8 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 6.5% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered sales channel, application, rim size, vehicle type, propulsion type and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Green replacement tires Key Market Drivers Government initiatives for clean and green environment

13-15″ segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities in global automotive green tires market

The market for the 13–15″ inches segment is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles. The 13-15″ rim size tires are preferred for affordable mini or compact cars. Bridgestone Corporation offers Ecopia EP 150 tires with 13-15 rim size. Asia Pacific has the highest demand for affordable mini or compact cars due to smaller roads, parking spaces, affordability and a large number of buyers mostly prefer economical vehicles. Smaller wheels can help to keep a car’s weight down. This is because the wheels and tires themselves account for a significant amount of weight in a car. Smaller wheels are lighter than larger wheels, so they can help to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Furthermore, the smaller wheel rim size is more manoeuvrable in tight spaces like city streets. However, light commercial vehicles have considerable demand for tires with 13–15″ rim size. Hence, these factors will drive the aftermarket for 13–15″ rim size tires during the forecast period.

EV segment is expected to have high growth rate in the global automotive green tires market

The electric vehicle segment is expected to be a major growth driver for the green tires industry due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles tend to have heavier batteries and generate more torque, which can strain the tires more. Several tire manufacturers have developed green tires specifically for electric vehicles. Nokian Tyres offers Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 10 EV which is designed and developed with environmentally friendly technology. It offers maximum comfort with ultimate safety for electric vehicles and hybrids. In addition, the growth of the electric vehicle market is also driving demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

“Germany to have significant market share in the automotive green tires market in Europe“

The country is one of the major exporting hubs for automotive producers, and the country’s automotive industry is renowned for its excellent automobile manufacturing. It is also the manufacturing center of premium cars due to its outstanding R&D, skilled workforce, and infrastructure which will drive the green tires market. Germany is one of the largest green tires markets in Europe due to its well-established automotive industry and technological advancements. The country is home to several leading tire manufacturers and automotive companies, making it an ideal market for the adoption of green tires.

Key Market Players:

The major players in Green Tires Companies include Michelin (France), Bridgestone Corporation (China), Goodyear (US), Continental (Germany) and Pirelli (Italy), etc.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , Michelin announced to invest USD 27.8 million to expand car tire production capacity at its Shenyang, China factory by 1.3 million tires..

, Michelin announced to invest to expand car tire production capacity at its factory by 1.3 million tires.. In February 2023 , Bridgestone announced to invest USD 72.4 million by 2025 expand production capacity and upgrade technology at its Pune -based plant. It will improve the plant capability in terms of technologies and capacities for the manufacture of tires for the passenger car segment.

, Bridgestone announced to invest by 2025 expand production capacity and upgrade technology at its -based plant. It will improve the plant capability in terms of technologies and capacities for the manufacture of tires for the passenger car segment. In June 2022 , Michelin and Hyundai Motor Company announced collaborate on R&D for innovative tire technologies by 2025. The companies will develop eco-friendly tires with increased use of eco-friendly materials.

, Michelin and Hyundai Motor Company announced collaborate on R&D for innovative tire technologies by 2025. The companies will develop eco-friendly tires with increased use of eco-friendly materials. In May 2022 , Goodyear announced to invest USD 77 million for its new manufacturing facility in Dudelange, Luxembourg . It features a new process focused on small-batch production of large rim diameter ultra-high performance (UHP) and ultra-ultra-high performance (UUHP) tires, which enables the company to produce tires four times faster than a standard production cycle.

, Goodyear announced to invest for its new manufacturing facility in Dudelange, . It features a new process focused on small-batch production of large rim diameter ultra-high performance (UHP) and ultra-ultra-high performance (UUHP) tires, which enables the company to produce tires four times faster than a standard production cycle. In May 2022 , Pirelli announced to invest USD 15 million to create an advanced technology and digitalization hub for tire production at its factory in Silao, Mexico .

