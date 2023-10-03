Automotive Stereo Camera Market size to grow by USD 534.29 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Autoliv Inc., Continental AG & DENSO Corp., and many more – Technavio

NEW YORK , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The automotive stereo camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 534.29 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.75%. The automotive stereo camera market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive stereo camera market are Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Autoliv Inc. – The company offers automotive stereo cameras such as EuroNCAP.

The company offers automotive stereo cameras such as EuroNCAP. Continental AG – The company offers automotive stereo cameras such as Rareview and surround view cameras.

The company offers automotive stereo cameras such as Rareview and surround view cameras. DENSO Corp. – The company offers automotive stereo cameras for minicars.

The company offers automotive stereo cameras for minicars. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, the US is an important contributor to the automotive stereo camera market. The demand for stereo cameras is growing in the country because of safety features that are being used more frequently in luxury cars. The demand for stereo cameras in the region is increasing due to the high adoption of active safety technologies such as AEBS automatic emergency braking systems through ADAS. One of the early markets to adopt AEBS was the US automobile market. Additionally, legislation related to the adoption of advanced safety systems plays a key role in the wider adoption of automotive stereo cameras in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download Free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing demand for automotive safety solutions

Growing demand for automotive safety solutions Key Trend – Development of the smallest stereo video camera

– Development of the smallest stereo video camera Major Challenges – High costs associated with stereo cameras

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial cars. The passenger car segments are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The development of the economy and demographic situation in each region influences the demand for passenger cars. The passenger car segment is still at the forefront of the market based on its use, both in volume and value. There are only a few models that have preconfigured stereo cameras despite the great growth in the Asian passenger car market. High-quality pictures of the vehicle’s surroundings are obtained by a stereo camera which is included with various advanced driver assistance systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments – View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 255.03 million.

The automotive intelligent rearview mirror market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 959.46 million.

Automotive Stereo Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-stereo-camera-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-534-29-million-from-2022-to-2027–the-market-is-fragmented-due-to-the-presence-of-prominent-companies-like-autoliv-inc-continental-ag–denso-corp-and-many-more—technavio-301945977.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

