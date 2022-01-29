Autonomous Inc. Announces They Accept Crypto Payment Alongside Other Payment Methods, The Very First Step Working Toward Web3 Ecommerce

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Autonomous Inc., a leading brand in smart office tools and technology, today announces they accept cryptocurrency payments, starting with the most popular stable coin-USDC, when shopping for any Autonomous product on their website autonomous.ai. As a pioneer in office technology and modern Ecommerce, Autonomous aspires to provide a fully-integrated-web3 Ecommerce stack and crypto payment is the first step towards.

“As the use of digital payments and digital currencies grows, the introduction of crypto payment through online shopping continues our focus on driving mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies while continuing to offer our customers choice and flexibility in the ways they can pay with USDC,” said Duy Huynh, Autonomous’ Founder and CEO, “The next phase in driving ubiquity is to facilitate the development of the decentralized future of commerce, relying on smart contracts and transparent approaches”.

How to pay by crypto

Crypto payment flow is similar to and familiar to traditional means of checking out, as it appears alongside other payment options:

1. Choose the “Pay with USDC” option

2. Connect to Phantom Wallet during the checkout process to process the payment.

3. Fill out a short form with required shipment details.

4. Confirm the transaction with a Smart Contract pop-up.

5. Once the customer accepts the terms, his/her transaction completes and he/she will receive a confirmation email and receipt.

For more details, please visit: https://www.autonomous.ai/ourblog/guideline-for-crypto-payment-on-autonomous

Autonomous purchases include all refund policies and trial periods on eligible items once the status of the transaction changes to ‘shipping’, as well as the safety, security, and other benefits of utilizing Phantom wallet. Paying by cryptocurrency starts rolling out to Autonomous customers in the U.S. today.

About us

Autonomous has been a company driven by technological innovation since its inception in 2015. Our design philosophy is that while products should have a great degree of function, they should also be intuitive and simple to use, to unleash their full potential. Autonomous is committed to making every workday better. Our furniture features simple, sleek lines with a great deal of technological innovation in the design and functionality, all to provide people with some of the most advanced and ergonomic desks and chairs on the market. Today, 1M+ individuals in 103 countries across the globe use Autonomous products every day in addition to 100K business customers from startups to Fortune 500s including Disney, Amazon, LinkedIn, Dell and CBS.

Contact

Chi Tran – CMO of Autonomous

Email: chi@autonomous.nyc

Media Contact

Chi Tran, Autonomous, Inc (http://autonomous.ai), +1 (951) 450-3017, chi@autonomous.nyc

