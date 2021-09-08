Latest News
Autonomous walking excavator can build walls and dig trenches
September 8, 2021

By Adam Vaughan

This walking excavator operates on its own

Dominic Jud

A prototype of an autonomous construction vehicle weighing 12 tonnes has demonstrated that it can operate on very difficult terrain without a human operator.

A Swiss-German team has become the first to successfully convert a type of excavator that can “walk” on extendable struts and handle steep slopes so that it can operate entirely independent of a human operator. They used the adapted walking excavator to build a 4-metre-tall stone wall and grab trees for mock forestry work. They also used it to dig …

