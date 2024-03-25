Avant Technologies to Build First AI-Focused Data Center in Milwaukee

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, today announced plans for the Company’s first Avant-branded micro data center, which will be specifically designed for private cloud companies in the booming AI and big data sectors. Avant’s initial data center is set to be built in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Avant expects its state-of-the-art facility to be operational in the first half of 2025.

“We are encouraged that the growing early demand for our high-density compute infrastructure is coming from both the on-premises and colocation segments of the private cloud sector,” said Avant Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Lantz. “It has always been part of our strategy to leverage the power of our technology to eventually operate our own data centers. We believe that rapidly growing demand for new data center capacity, combined with the progress of our solution development over the past 6 months, supports our decision to move up the planned start date for this phase of Avant’s growth strategy.”

Avant strategically selected Milwaukee after carefully considering numerous key factors necessary for explosive growth and success, including a pool of top tech talent, a flourishing tech environment with booming investment, and unbeatable affordability.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, location offers Avant:

Thriving Tech Hub: Milwaukee is ranked 5th on Forbes’ list of “Up and Coming Tech Cities in the U.S.”

Investment Magnet: According to Dealroom.co, Milwaukee is ranked as the national leader in early-stage investment growth, and a top 10 US city in the investment of venture capital funds, with a remarkable 34% increase between 2021 and 2022, ranking Milwaukee 8th for year-over-year growth nationwide.

Tech Giants Backing: Major players like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are recognizing Wisconsin’s potential. Microsoft is expanding its recent billion-dollar investment with a new data center south of Milwaukee, while Google established a Madison office focused on data center optimization.

Top-Tier Talent Pipeline: Milwaukee boasts a sizable tech talent pool, which is fueled by top universities like the University of Wisconsin-Madison, MSOE, and Marquette University. These institutions are partnering with industry leaders like Nvidia, GE Healthcare, and Intel to cultivate a strong AI-focused workforce.

Cost-Effective Advantage: Business Facilities Magazine recognizes Milwaukee as the 4th most affordable major U.S. city (population exceeding 500,000) to do business in.

The combination of Milwaukee as a thriving tech scene, strong investment hub, established tech giants, a growing talent pool, and affordability make Milwaukee the perfect inaugural location for Avant’s future success.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AI™, to support a more efficient and secure operating environment.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

