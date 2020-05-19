“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Is Now On Netflix And People Are Very Happy To See Prince Zuko Again

Posted on by


Zuko, Prince of the Fire Nation and My Heart.

We recently got some good news in 2020 (finally) — Avatar: The Last Airbender became available to stream on Netflix.

The show originally aired from 2005 to 2008, and fans are very excited to see it make a comeback.

If there’s one character people are especially excited to see again, it’s Zuko, crown prince of the Fire Nation and reigning king of the redemption arc.

AVATAR IS ON NETFLIX !! &amp; I want to remind everyone that ZUKO was THAT bitch, is that bitch, &amp; will continue BEING THAT BITCH #AvatarTheLastAirbender

Zuko was one of the most popular characters on the show, so much so that his character inspired intense feelings many years later.

at any given time please assume i am getting overly emotional about zuko’s redemption arc in avatar the last airbender thank you

It turns out, people feel just as strongly in 2020, and they are RIGHT.

A lot of dormant crushes are reigniting.

My crush for Zuko is gonna increase so hard especially during this quarantine that the economy will be jealous of me #AvatarTheLastAirbender

I’m bisexual which means I’m attracted to redemption arc Zuko and every woman who could kill me in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

He’s not only the prince of the Fire Nation, but also the prince of varied hairstyles.

prince zuko... his many serves. he always gave the girls something fun with his different hairstyle.

The thing I probably love most about Zuko is that his hair got the same redemption arc as his character.

when zuko grew out his hair 12 year old me was ready to risk everything for the fire nation https://t.co/x4GFH2VuUo

More than anything, people are excited to relive his evolution from insecure and damaged villain to heroic member of Team Avatar.

people who knew me in 2010-2011 hearing me talk about Zuko again in 2020 bc I never shut up about him back then

zuko confronting his abusive father &amp; calling him out on his cruelty is such an amazingly written moment

Welcome back to our screens and lives, Zuko! We missed you.


Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix.

