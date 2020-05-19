“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Is Now On Netflix And People Are Very Happy To See Prince Zuko Again
Zuko, Prince of the Fire Nation and My Heart.
We recently got some good news in 2020 (finally) — Avatar: The Last Airbender became available to stream on Netflix.
The show originally aired from 2005 to 2008, and fans are very excited to see it make a comeback.
If there’s one character people are especially excited to see again, it’s Zuko, crown prince of the Fire Nation and reigning king of the redemption arc.
Zuko was one of the most popular characters on the show, so much so that his character inspired intense feelings many years later.
It turns out, people feel just as strongly in 2020, and they are RIGHT.
A lot of dormant crushes are reigniting.
He’s not only the prince of the Fire Nation, but also the prince of varied hairstyles.
More than anything, people are excited to relive his evolution from insecure and damaged villain to heroic member of Team Avatar.
Welcome back to our screens and lives, Zuko! We missed you.
