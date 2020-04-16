Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk makes a SHOCKING revelation | Bollywood Life

Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest and one of the most loved fictional universes of all time. So many characters, so many superheroes to look out for, so many films and each with stunning visual appeal, MCU has always set the bar higher than ever each and every single time. Be it Iron Mona, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk, Thor or others, each and every character has both, a separate and one (unified) fan base. But sometimes, the actors who play these characters make such shocking revelations that it brings your heart in your mouth. Also Read – Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi reveals crucial details about the Marvel movie’s plot

Can you imagine Mark Ruffalo NOT playing Hulk? Yes, while talking to Variety, Mark made that revelation. “I did try to talk them out of casting me. I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m the right guy, I’ve never done anything like this.’ Between Joss and Robert, they were pretty convincing that I could do it. I was scared. I was really scared. I’m still scared. The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time. But my motto is make fear your friend. Just keep pushing yourself into those places where you feel scared or challenged,” he told the magazine. Also Read – Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls US President Donald Trump ‘public enemy no. 1’ — here’s why

Talking about the Hulk series, the first film came out in 2003 that starred Eric Bana. The film couldn’t connect with the fans and was a box-office failure. The second film, The Incredible Hulk suffered the same fate. It had starred Edward Norton in the lead role. The movie was also trashed by the fans overall. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotism, Deepika Padukone’s dress, Grammys 2020

Well, I, for one cannot wrap my head around this piece of information. What about you? What do you have to say about this revelation by Mark Ruffalo? Do you have any other actor in mind, who could have played Hulk if not Mark? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.