Avengers Endgame: A year after release, makers reveal whom Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo saw when he snapped his fingers after putting on the gauntlet | Bollywood Life

Last year on 26 April 2019, Avengers: Endgame had released and I still remember it like yesterday. I and my sister were super stoked and emotional at the same time about the release of the final chapter in the Avengers series. There was a certain excitement in the atmosphere and we still get excited about the film and the whole Avengers series and individual films. After watching Endgame, though an exhilarating experience, we had many questions in the back of our mind. One of which included Mark Ruffalo's fingers snap-moment.

So, be it, Thanos or Iron Man, both had an out of body experience after snapping their fingers after using the gauntlet but what about Hulk's experience. Well, that wasn't shown in the movie and it stuck in our minds. We immediately started forming theories as to who could have Hulk scene in his out of body experience in the Astral plane? Well, now, a year after the release of Endgame, the makers have revealed who he saw. Many of you would have thought and reports of fan theory headcanons of Hulk seeing Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. But it's not so.

Here's Hulk's finger-snapping moment:

It so happened that, that the writers of Endgame Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely conducted a live Twitter session in which a fan had asked this question which was stuck in their mind for a year. “We did write one, a conversation between Hulk and Banner, but it didn’t make it to camera. Ruffalo showed up but Hulk wouldn’t come out of his trailer,” Christopher Markus revealed.

We did write one, a conversation between Hulk and Banner, but it didn’t make it to camera. Ruffalo showed up but Hulk wouldn’t come out of his trailer. -CM #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/SudT0uC6aO — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

Also, talking about Thanos’s finger-snapping moment, he had seen his dead daughter Gamora while Iron-Man aka Tony Stark saw his young-adult daughter from the future.

