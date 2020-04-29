'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Share New Footage of Chris Evans as Old Captain America – Watch! (Video)





There’s new Avengers: Endgame footage! Sort of.

Following the one year anniversary of the film’s release, the Marvel movie’s directors, the Russo Brothers, posted behind-the-scenes footage on Tuesday (April 28) of Chris Evans‘ last moments on the set.

“See…he’s not that old…” they captioned the clip of Chris goofing around in his old makeup.

Spoilers ahead! In the film, Captain America gets his happy ending with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), passing on the title to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and appearing as an old man.

In this new clip, he runs around and throws a rock as the crew laughs along.

