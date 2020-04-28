Avengers: Endgame : Okay, let’s do this! Here comes Avengers Endgame, the clima…

Avengers: Endgame :

Okay, let’s do this! Here comes Avengers Endgame, the climax of 11 year long MCU, the conclusion of the infinity saga.

This is the best marvel movie in MCU, may be the best Comic book movie in the history.❤️ Every single character got much depth, even though for some, screen time is less. CGI, deaging/Aging technology are unbelievable. 👌👌 Thanos is much villainous than Infinity War. If you get chance to watch previous old movies in MCU before watching this, it would be much fun. And climax is mind blowing…😱😱 Language: English

Release: April 2019

#badassmoviereviews #hollywoodfilmreview

#endgamereview #avengersendgamemovie #avengersendgame #avengers #superheromovies #superhero #comicbookmovie #comics #marvel #mcu #marvelcomics #2019movies

Date: 25-Apr-2019

Source