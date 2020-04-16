Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour: Is Their 90 Day Fiance Marriage Over?



90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills overcame a lot, including vicious death threats, to be with and marry Omar Albakkour.



But after recent reports said that the marriage has come to an end, Avery was forced to address it on social media.



Rumors have bee claiming that Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour have split.



It’s not hard to guess where they may have originated.



Avery’s youth and recent conversion had a lot of fans suggesting that this marriage would not last.



To add to matters, the two are separated by an entire ocean. So … are they broken up?



This week, Avery took to Instagram to clear things up.



“I’m not sure why there is an article saying Omar and I aren’t together,” Avery captioned this black and white photo.



“But,” she clarified, “we are very much Happily married”



Avery affirms that they are currently married “and we have never split up.”



“So for the people that rushed to my page to see if the tabloids were true,” Avery addressed.



She spelled it out: “They aren’t.”



She includes red heart emojis to show her love for Omar.



Avery’s caption concluded: “Still my best friend.”



“Y’all are my favorites,” one follower gushed in the comments.



Another wrote: “I am seriously rooting for you both.”



“Wishing you all the best and that he can come over here soon,” a fan expressed.



“You’re an adorable couple,” a follower affirmed. “I hope you are able to [be] together very soon.”



As fans will recall, Avery and Omar were married in Lebannon.



Omar is a citizen of Syria, however, which makes it difficult for him to get a visa to the US under America’s current white nationalist immigration policies.



Avery has had to return to the US and must “keep her big girl job,” as she says on social media, to fund their upcoming effort for a spousal visa.



She also reminds her followers that she is not just a worker, but a university student.



Avery was initially viewed by many fans as being naive, flaky, and impuslive.



Viewers were horrified at the idea of a young woman moving to Syria during its brutal civil war.



That said, it would be irresponsible to discuss this without acknowledging the roles of Islamophobia and racism in these reactions.



Let’s face it — some audiences were distressed to see an American woman convert to Islam because of fear, ignorance, and bigotry.



However, the love story between Avery and Omar has been very sweet and has won over a lot of former critics, if not the big time bigots.



Unfortunately, some bigots made things worse by sending Avery death threats, which is always crossing a line.



These same people would love nothing more than to see Avery’s marriage crumble.



They would presumably also want her to deconvert and pledge her heart and soul to Christianity.



Unfotunately, this is not hypothetical. Under multiple posts by Avery, you will have people encouraging her to convert to their religion.



People who convert to a new faith while young often retain that religious adherence throughout their lives.



However, certain folks will always view a sincere pledge of faith as an impulsive, inherently juvenile choice.



These prejudices are precisely why Avery’s marriage has been the subject of rumors. We are glad to see her put a stop to them.