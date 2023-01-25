Jimmys Post

Award-Winning Filmmaker Walter Schlomann Unveils New Feel-Good Short Documentary, "The Hidden Court"

Jan 25, 2023
WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acclaimed filmmaker and founder of Heritage Media Group, Walter Schlomann, is excited to announce the release of his latest film, “The Hidden Court.” A heartwarming short documentary about a group of 11 men from Northern Westchester, NY who, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, found a sense of community and camaraderie on a hidden outdoor basketball court.

The film follows the men as they bond over their love of the game, providing a much-needed escape from the stress and isolation of the pandemic. Through their stories, Schlomann explores the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit.

According to Schlomann, “The Hidden Court” is a feel-good film that captures how weekend basketball became a regular, if not prohibited, pandemic ritual. The commitment from all 11 guys shines through the demonstration and love of sport, friendship and community. “It’s a reminder of the importance of coming together, even in the toughest of times,” said Schlomann.

The premiere will be shown by invitation only at The Jacob Burns Film Center on January 26th, 2023.

