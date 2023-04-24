Award-Winning Site TravelingMom Is Now SheBuysTravel, Celebrating and Empowering All Women Who Travel

TravelingMom.com, the groundbreaking family travel resource, is now SheBuysTravel. The rebrand showcases the site’s mission of empowering female travelers at all life stages.

Kim Orlando, founder and creator of SheBuysTravel and TravelingMom, LLC, said the shift further showcases the site’s depth as a resource for travel tips, destination planning, product recommendations, and inspiration for all women travelers on any budget.

“SheBuysTravel helps women travel better. The world of travel is expanding, and we are expanding with it. Remote work is the norm, unlimited PTO is real, and the world is accessible,” says Kim Orlando, founder and creator of SheBuysTravel. “Travelers want a one-stop shopping experience. On SheBuysTravel, our readers can get the travel information they need, book a tour, and purchase all the necessary gear for that trip no matter their age, life stage, where they came from, or where they’re going.”

Family travel remains a bedrock on the site. “There are over 2,500 family travel-related articles, now found in the ‘Kid-Friendly’ section,” Orlando continued. “As part of our expansion, we added girlfriend getaways, romantic travel, solo female travel, and group travel, too.”

SheBuysTravel utilizes research and personal experience for its content. A team of 40+ writers regularly travel the globe exploring locations, adventures, and products, providing depth and authenticity to connect with millions of women travelers.

The site continues to create awareness for major brands and destinations through optimized content and a lively social media presence, with over 2 million TikTok views through the first quarter of 2023.

SheBuysTravel experts also appear regularly in local and national media, offering travel tips and guidance on trending destinations, vacation savings, gear picks, and region-specific adventures.

About SheBuysTravel

SheBuysTravel, originally TravelingMom.com, was founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Kim Orlando as a one-stop resource for women with a spirit of adventure. Outlets like Parenting, USA Today, FlipKey, and more have recognized SheBuysTravel. Orlando, a sought-after media commentator on travel issues, has made hundreds of TV appearances across the US and been featured in major outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and Good Housekeeping. Millions of readers visit SheBuysTravel annually for guidance on travel destinations, products, and experiences. For more information, contact info@shebuystravel.com.

