AWE Asia to Host 2023 Conference in Singapore from August 30-31

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Augmented World Expo Asia today announced that it will host its 2023 conference in Singapore from August 30-31. Speaker, sponsor, and exhibitor applications have opened, and participants may now register. 2023 will mark the first time that AWE Asia is hosted in Singapore. AWE Asia brings together developers, creators, founders, product leads, C-level executives, enthusiasts, media, and analysts interested in VR, AR, and related Web3 and metaverse technologies in Asia.

“AWE Asia looks forward to hosting our conference in Singapore for the first time,” said AWE Asia Executive Director Ryan Hu. “We chose to host AWE Asia 2023 in Singapore not only because of its convenience for our diverse group of participants who join us from across the globe, but also in recognition of the growth of the extended reality industry in Singapore and across Asia. Spending on AR/VR solutions is expected to grow by 40% annually in the Asia Pacific region.”

“Innovation in XR requires cross-border collaboration. Asia is a core part of XR hardware supply chains, but Asia is also a growing hub for financing XR projects, an engine for consumer demand, and a home to creative enterprise applications of XR,” said Gavin Newton-Tanzer, President of AWE Asia.

AWE Asia 2023 will offer 56 sessions, 30% more than in 2022. For the first year, sessions at AWE Asia will be organized into 9 content tracks. The conference has historically attracted 2,000 participants and 60 exhibitors.

“AWE Asia’s approach in 2023 is interdisciplinary, sharing updates from XR insiders as well as conversations about novel applications of XR in key industries. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of XR in consumer gaming and remote collaboration. But a conference on XR would be incomplete without exploring how XR solutions are shaping the future of advertising, healthcare, telecoms, education, manufacturing, logistics, finance, and AI,” said AWE Asia COO David Weeks. Content tracks at AWE Asia 2023 include:

XR Enablement

Enterprise & Industrial

Healthcare, Wellness & Society

Retail, Advertising & E-Commerce

Gaming, Entertainment & Media

Web3, Creators, & Creator Economy

Collaboration, Education & Training

Developer, Platforms & AI

Start-ups & Investors

Visit AweAsia.com for all AWE Asia 2023 updates, as well as for ticketing , speaker applications , and exhibit information . The press kit for the event can be found here.

Begun in 2010, Augmented World Expo has become the top global conference for everything XR. In the last twelve years, AWE has grown into a community where more than 5,000 companies and 60,000 industry professionals meet to explore, connect, and grow the XR field.

AWE Asia has been hosted annually since 2015. Previous AWE Asia conferences have featured sessions from senior leadership at organizations such as Intel, Qualcomm, Microsoft, HTC, Lenovo, IEEE, Sony, Niantic, Walmart, Oppo, Unity, Baidu, and PTC.

Augmented World Expo Asia

