Axed NRL chief Todd Greenberg was ‘a liability that had to go’

From the day he took over as CEO of the NRL Todd Greenberg was a dead man walking. The only surprise about his demise this week was that he lasted as long as he did.

When the former Canterbury Bulldogs boss took the top job four years ago the public reaction from the 16 clubs was, “it’s a good appointment. He’s one of us.”

Privately they were thinking, “we’ve got to get rid of this Bulldogs *%@#.”

That’s the way rugby league works – the way it has always worked.

As another former Canterbury boss, the late great Peter “Bullfrog” Moore said to me at the height of the Super League war, “Matey, I will never ever lie to you … unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Nothing has changed in the last 25 years. The clubs say they are all interested in the common good but the truth is they only care about themselves.

Out the door: Todd Greenberg (right) was always in the sights of new chairman Peter V’landys

Greenberg made it easy for them to dislike him. They said he had to go because of financial mismanagement; that he spent too much of the game’s money.

What they really meant, was that he didn’t spend enough of it on them.

It wasn’t Greenberg who started the arms race that saw 19 year-old kids and average playmakers having million dollar-a-year contracts waved under their noses.

It wasn’t him who decreed that every club needed a “centre of excellence” bigger, shinier and more expensive than their rivals, or that coaches needed more highly-paid support staff than NASA.

It wasn’t him who created a competition of haves and have-nots, with the poorer clubs sending themselves broke as they tried to keep pace with the heavyweights.

What he did do was spend $3.2 million upfront and $2 million a year on the high-tech bunker referral system that clubs and fans claimed didn’t work; champion the no-fault stand-down policy that the Dragons, Panthers and Sea Eagles felt unfairly robbed them of key players, and earn the eternal ire of the Broncos who felt he had offloaded Ben Barba to them without fully disclosing the extent of his personal issues.

Add to that the fact that Channel Nine needed a scapegoat to bring down the price of their broadcast deal and the Rabbitohs wanted their own man Blake Solly in the chair and it’s a wonder Greenberg managed to get out of NRL headquarters alive.

Which brings us to commission chairman Peter V’landys – or PVL as an adoring media have christened him.

It has been suggested that V’landys and Greenberg didn’t get along. Gee, you think?

Unlike Peter Beattie, the man he replaced, V’landys is no figurehead. He’s a hands-on manager and he flies solo. There was never any chance that he was going to let Greenberg keep running the show the way he had been.

V’landys would have had Greenberg in his sights even before he took on the job. He would have done his research and known that he was a liability that had to go.

V’landys is a slick operator. Sharp as a tack and smooth as silk.

I first came across him around 30 years ago when he was running NSW Trotting and I made brief mention of the sport – in a vaguely disparaging manner if I recall correctly – in my weekly column.

Bright and early the next morning PVL was on the phone, introducing himself and waxing lyrical about the virtues of the much maligned “red hots”.

“I tell you what,” he said. “Why don’t you bring your wife to Harold Park on Friday night? I’ll lay on a seafood feast. It’ll be the best night of your life.”

I didn’t take him up on it but I was reminded of that offer last week when within hours of Channel Nine handing the NRL the mother of all sprays, V’landys was in front of the cameras giving the network an exclusive interview.

Soon afterwards he was on his way – alone – to smooth things over with Nine boss Hugh Marks.

You can bet he didn’t offer him a seafood feast. Just the head of Todd Greenberg on a platter.

