Axel Royal LLC Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Axel Royal LLC (“Axel”) is providing notice of a recent incident that may impact the privacy of certain individuals’ personal information. This notice provides information about the incident, Axel’s response to it, and resources available to assist individuals in safeguarding their information, should they feel it necessary to do so. Axel values and respects the confidentiality, privacy, and security of the information within its care.

What Happened? Axel recently experienced a security incident that resulted in potential unauthorized access to certain computer systems within its network. Axel immediately launched an investigation with assistance from third-party digital forensics specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through the investigation, Axel confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed its network between February 8, 2022 and March 7, 2022 and copied a limited number of files stored on the network during that period. Axel undertook a thorough review of the affected files to determine whether any potentially sensitive information was present within them. On August 3, 2022, Axel confirmed the population of individuals whose information was included in the affected files and their addresses. Axel then proceeded promptly with direct notifications to individuals for whom address information was available.

What Information Was Involved? Axel cannot confirm if the unauthorized person(s) accessed or viewed any specific information relating to individuals. Please note that the information varied by individual and for many individuals, a limited number of data types were determined to be accessible.

What We Are Doing. Axel treats its duty to safeguard the information entrusted to it as an utmost priority. Axel responded immediately to this incident, promptly notified law enforcement authorities, and has been working diligently to provide individuals with an accurate and complete notice of the incident as soon as possible. Axel also took steps to secure potentially affected systems and conduct a diligent investigation aided by third-party cybersecurity specialists. Further, Axel implemented additional technical security measures designed to mitigate and minimize the recurrence of a similar future incident. Axel is also offering access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian to individuals whose personal information may be impacted by this incident.

What You Can Do. Individuals can find out more about how to protect themselves against the potential misuse of information by reviewing the information sheet on Axel’s website entitled “Steps You Can Take to Protect Information.” Axel’s website can be accessed at www.royalmfg.com, with the specific guidance available here: https://royalmfg.com/notice-of-security-incident/. The information sheet provides additional details regarding fraud alerts and credit freezes, as well as contact information for the nationwide consumer reporting agencies. Individuals will also find further information about the monitoring services Axel is offering to eligible individuals on its website via the hyperlink above.

For More Information. If you have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice, please contact our call center at (833) 420-2862, which is available Monday through Friday, 8 am – 10 pm CST, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm CST (excluding U.S. holidays).

