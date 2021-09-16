Axelera AI start-up emerges with £8.7m backing from Bitfury, imec

Axelera AI, a Dutch AI semiconductor start-up, has emerged from stealth with £8.7 million in seed round funding.

The funding was led by Axelera’s incubator company, Bitfury, a security and infrastructure provider for the Bitcoin blockchain. Nanoelectronics R&D centre imec and venture capital Innovation Industries also participated in the seed round.

Axelera is developing a chipset to accelerate AI and machine learning algorithms at the edge. The startup claims that its product will use minimal power consumption at a greatly reduced price compared to its competitors.

Fabrizio del Maffeo, CEO and co-founder of Axelera AI, said: “With our launch as a new independent company and the closing of this investment, Axelera AI is now claiming its place as a significant player in the global AI sector.”

Our extraordinary team merges complementary expertise in software development, image processing, dataflow architecture, in-memory computing, algorithms and quantisation with a proven track record of business success. We look forward to building on our extensive R&D and introducing new solutions across the globe over the next few years.”

Axelera’s chipset is set to release to select customers in 2022.

Find out more about Digital Transformation Week North America, taking place on 9-10 November 2021, a virtual event and conference exploring advanced DTX strategies for a ‘digital everything’ world.