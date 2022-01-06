Axle Honored in Built In's Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Built In today announced that Axle was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Axle earned a place in the Top 100 Remote-First Companies to Work for in 2022. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“We are excited to be honored by Built In for Axle’s efforts in building a supportive, team-first culture and offering best-in-class benefits,” says Bharath Krishnamoorthy, Axle Co-founder and CEO. “We’re growing fast and looking forward to adding over 100 new Axlenauts in 2022.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

2021 was a year of significant growth for Axle with a Series A raise and additional product offerings along with an increase in staffing. In 2022, Axle anticipates another growth year and is currently hiring across all departments. Current job openings include positions in Engineering, Operations, Marketing and Sales.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT AXLE

Axle is a venture-backed pioneer in the world of freight finance. By combining decades of industry expertise with a next-generation technology platform, Axle is helping freight intermediaries modernize their operations and optimize their cash flows. For more information, visit axlepayments.com.

