AXSO announces major agreement with Hypercharge Networks Corp.

QUÉBEC, July 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Québec-based tech start-up, AXSO, has signed a major agreement with EV charging solutions provider, Hypercharge Networks Corp., to offer a comprehensive software solution to manage and optimize EV charging for Hypercharge’s users.

Having gained significant experience in network management with its partner Hydro-Québec and its Electric Circuit public charging network for electric vehicles, AXSO is diversifying its customer portfolio while embarking on international expansion.

Hypercharge, a Canadian-based cleantech company, is a fast-growing provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services to the multi-unit residential, fleet and public segments. Supported by several major industry players, the company has high ambitions for the expansion of their network, deploying both Level 2 and Level 3 charging stations across North America.

“This agreement is the result of a lot of hard work by both organizations. We were able to deliver a complete application and portal for Hypercharge in record time,” said Alexandre Bérubé, CEO of AXSO. “With the green shift gaining momentum, AXSO is ready to carry out projects like this one to facilitate the energy transition in Canada, and beyond.”

“By working with AXSO, Hypercharge gains the ability to offer comprehensive charging solutions and innovate our platform to meet the growing demands as EV adoption increases,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. “Through this natural collaboration, both Hypercharge and AXSO will develop and enhance the charging experience for all customers, furthering our shared mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and the shift towards a carbon-neutral economy.”

About AXSO

Owned by Hydro-Québec, a world leader in clean energy, AXSO helps station operators monetize the electric vehicle charging experience, while keeping it simple for drivers. Learn more: https://www.axso.io/

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services, provides smarter solutions that help our partners grow their business, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and the shift towards a carbon neutral economy. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

