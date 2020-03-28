Ayala donates N95 masks for PNP health workers, other front liners

N95 masks are a much-needed resource for health workers, and health workers stationed at PNP-affiliated hospitals and clinics stand to benefit from the donation from Ayala Foundation, representing AC Health and the rest of the Ayala group.

Mid- of this month Ayala group, under the leadership of AC Health and Ayala Foundation, distributed over 10,000 N95 masks for health workers from public hospitals in Manila, Quezon City, Laguna,, and other partner institutions that are working round the clock to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The group visited the office of P Lt Gen Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief of operations of the Philippine National Police, to turn over 1,000 units of N95 masks for use of health workers and other front-liners of the police force.

Among the recipients were the Philippine General Hospital and San Lazaro Hospital in the city of Manila; the Philippine Heart Center, the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Quezon City General Hospital, and East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City; the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City; and health workers in the Province of Laguna.

Said Gen. Eleazar: “Iyong mga ibinigay sa ating face masks ay malaking tulong dahil ang PNP ang nasa forefront na ginagawa ngayong paglilingkod sa bayan.… Ito ay magsisilbi sa aming inspirasyon, knowing that we are being appreciated and being taken care of by organizations na katulad ng Ayala Foundation.” (The N95 masks are a big help, because the PNP is at the forefront of this public service initiative. This will serve as an inspiration to us, knowing that we are being appreciated and taken care of by organizations like Ayala Foundation.)