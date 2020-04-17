Ayesha Takia And Husband Farhan Azmi Offer Their Mumbai Hotel As Quarantine Facility

After actor Shah Rukh Khan lent a hand to help the government by offering his office space as a quarantine facility for women, children and elderly, Ayesha Takia and her restaurateur husband Farhan Azmi have now offered their hotel which is situated in South Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility.

According to a report by Spotboy E, Farhan said “Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the government should support small businesses too.”

Ayesha Takia’s father in law Abu Asim Azmi took to his twitter to share the news.

Check out the tweet here:

Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to inform that on the request of Sr. PI – Colaba Police Station have handed over my Gulf Hotel in Colaba to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice as a quarantine center for Police Personnels serving in South Mumbai. InShaAllah #CoronaWillEndSoon#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/1wbI5uYAGK — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) April 16, 2020

Retweeting his father’s tweet Farhan threw shade on all the five-star hotels that didn’t step forward to help the government during these trying times.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had also offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses to serve as accommodation while they battle the deadly disease. The actor said that it’s important for everyone to stand strongly with the healthcare people across the country, who are the “real heroes” fight against COVID-19.

Many B-town celebrities have come forth to help the administration in the fight against the novel coronavirus by donating money, providing masks and other equipment for the healthcare workers, constantly urging people through their social media to stay home.