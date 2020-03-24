Ayurveda For Under-eye Dark Circles

Dark circles, is a common cosmetic condition that refers to the discolouration of the skin area under the eyes. It might have a cure in Ayurveda, says an expert.

“This condition can either be hereditary — in which case it is difficult to treat — or it could be caused by an exhaustive lifestyle or other graver problems like anaemia, liver disease and dehydration,” Mohamad Yusuf N. Shaikh, Founder of Kudrati Ayurved said.

Staying up late, doing a lot of work that requires staring at a screen, or excess physical stress can disturb the natural doshik balance of the body. As a result, there is an increase in blood pressure due to which the blood leaks into the capillaries under the eyes. Since these capillaries are very thin, the blood pools in them and turns dark blue or black due to oxidation – hence the name dark circles.

These natural cures can help in improving the blood circulation around the eye area and lighten the dark circles.

Rosewater

Take two pieces of cotton and dip it in rose water. Let them soak for 2 minutes. Take out the cotton patches and strain them gently. Place the rosewater soaked patches over your eyes for 15 minutes. Wash your face with cold water.

Repeat this process for a couple of weeks and you should be free of dark circles. Rosewater has cooling properties which help contracting the blood vessels near the eyes. As a result the accumulated blood is pushed out and circulation is restored to normal. It is also a natural toner and lightens the skin around the eye region.

Apple

Slice a fresh apple. Place these slices on and under your eyes. Relax in this position for 30 minutes. Remove and wash your face with cold water. Apple contains Potassium, Vitamin B, Vitamin C and Tannic Acid – Potassium and Vitamin B help retaining the proper amount of water content in the body whereas Vitamin C protects the skin under the eyes from sun damage and tannic acid acts as a natural toner and lightens the skin.

Lemon and tomato juice

Take a small quantity of lemon juice and mix it with equal parts of tomato juice. Apply on the affected area with a patch of cotton. Let it dry and reapply.

Leave it for 15 minutes. Wash your face with cold water. Repeat the process daily for good results.

Both lemon and tomato juice are rich sources of Vitamin C, which act as a natural bleaching agent and lightens the skin. Lemon juice also strengthens the skin under the eyes and pigmentation and darkening.

Kumkumadi oil

Take two drops of oil on the palm of your hand. Gently massage the affected area with the oil using your ring finger. Do this for both the eyes and let it work overnight. Wash your face in the morning with cold water.

Kumkumadi Tailam is one of Ayurveda’s most potent remedies for skin related issues. It is most popular for reducing dark circles and other signs of ageing.

