AYUSH Minister Has Shamed Goa With Prince Charles’ Recovery Claim, Says Congress

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, who is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, has “put Goa to shame” by wrongly claiming that heir to the British throne Prince Charles was cured of COVID-19 due to Ayurvedic and homeopathy treatment, said Goa pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

“The false & misleading statement of Ayush Minister @shripadynaik on recovery of Prince Charles from #Covid19 by Ayurveda is part of agenda of Falsehood & Jumla Politics of @BJP4India & @narendramodi Govt. The irresponsible act of @BJP4Goa North Goa MP has put Goa to shame,” Chodankar tweeted on Sunday.

Prince Charles’ office has denied the claim.

“This incident has once again exposed the dirty tricks of PM Narendra Modi and BJP Government to fool the people of the country by floating such ideas which have no scientific basis. The incident has put Goa to shame because of irresponsible behaviour of North Goa MP who tried to toe the line of the Prime Minister,” Chodankar also said in a statement issued here.

On April 2, Naik had said told reporters in Goa that a Bengaluru-based health resort promoter had informed him that Prince Charles had been fully treated with his alternative medicine formulations.

Naik had said, that his ministry had sought a detailed report on the medicinal formulations used for curing the British royal, from the resort promoter.