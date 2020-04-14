Ayushmann Khurrana believes film industry will take a hit post lockdown, people would think twice before going to theatres

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been practicing social distancing and staying at home through the lockdown period. Now, in a new interview, the actor spoke about dealing with the uncertainly emerging out the coronavirus pandemic, staying at home, tutoring children and watching content on OTT platforms.

Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand, the actor agreed that he had ‘let it (appearance) go’. Ayushmann said, “Absolutely, look at me. The first time I am doing an interview with make-up. My wife says I have started looking like the professor of Money Heist.”

On the subject of whether he was teaching his kids, Ayushmann mentioned he had been and that the experience had been “pretty different, but now we have got used to it. There are online classes happening, which is unique for us.”

He mentioned that studies are is not like state boards of ICSE, “We don’t know anything about it. We are trying to learn new things. Issi se bachne aaya tha, abb yahi karna padh raha hai (I had run away to escape this and now I am doing just that). What is the point?” On becoming a tutor to kids, the actor said that he was “bad teacher”. He said, however, that he had been teaching Hindi to his kids but ‘IB Hindi is different’.

Ayushmann believed that the lockdown should continue till ‘we are free of this virus.’ He also thought that the film industry would be hard hit. “Our industry will take a hit for sure. People will think twice before going to theatres or to any public event.”

The actor had recently shared a poem online, which was dedicated to those working in the frontline of this pandemic. That, he said, came ‘straight from the heart’. He mentioned how he would watch them from his balcony; how he believed that they are not lesser mortals than us and that one should thank them. He was glad that his poem had resonated with many people. Many have written to him, including Aditya Chopra who wrote a poem for him.

Had the break stirred creative thoughts in him? How was he dealing with it? Ayushmann believed that there no way of approaching this issue because nobody knows how to deal with it and how one felt. He believed the only way to deal with this is to look forward with positivity, be happy and to have a good life’s savings. He added how this experience has made him realise that ‘zindagi ki zarooraten bahot kam hoti hain (Life’s needs are very basic). One should live as minimal a life as was possible. He jokingly added how he had been living from one night suit to another.

Talking as a parent, Ayushmaan said he felt children were resilient and easily adpt to situations. “Yes, it is true that they want to go out and play but one has too keep them distracted,” the actor said adding that he has a guitar at home and uses online chess games to keep the kids busy. In dealing with pandemic, he said he believed in being honest with them and telling them that they too know nothing about this issue.

Talking about the films and web series on his list, Ayushann said they are watching Money Heist and he has watched The Morning Show and Bombshell.

After the lockdown ended and everybody went back to work, did Ayushmann feel there would be a change in the kind of films he would want to do? “I am sure the kind of films we will make will be different from the kind of films we have seen earlier,” he said, “How to make it topical is the real challenge. I want to go back to sets, have some reading sessions, jam with directors, go out on locations, I am missing that madness.”

He added how he was pretty sure that the lockdown would be extended and that it was difficult to keep up with sanity. He said his family was into chanting. Ayushmann added, that spirituality was a “huge” part and that’s what kept them going.

