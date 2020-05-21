Ayushmann Khurrana calls Gulabo Sitabo co star Amitabh Bachchan ‘greatest actor of the century’ in a POST

Ayushmann Khurrana has called Amitabh Bachchan the ‘greatest actor of the century’ in his latest Instagram post. The two of them will be seen together in the comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo.

Gulabo Sitabo is currently one of the most talked-about movies in current times and well, that’s for all the obvious reasons. This is because it marks the collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time much to the excitement of their fans. The latter has recently shared a motion logo poster of the comedy-drama thereby increasing everyone’s eagerness to watch it soon! Now, the good news is that the movie will have its global premiere very soon.

In the midst of all this, Ayushmann Khurrana has penned down a sweet and heartfelt note for Big B on Instagram which is worth a read. The Vicky Donor actor has written the note in Hindi and has also shared a picture of himself with the megastar along with it. He begins by calling Amitabh Bachchan the greatest actor of the century, a fact that everyone will agree with. The actor then mentions hilariously that he would have never dared to give that ‘I don’t care’ type expression if Big B would not have sat beside him in a disguised role.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post below:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it will be impossible for the movies to have a theatrical release. This is the reason why the makers of Gulabo Sitabo have decided to release it on a popular streaming platform on June 12, 2020. The comedy-drama has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and is co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri. The story for the movie has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

