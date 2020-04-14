Ayushmann Khurrana expresses displeasure on attacks on police personnel amid COVID-19 lockdown | Bollywood Life

Ayushmann Khurrana criticised the attacks taking place on the police personnel in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The actor took to Instagram and said that he felt terrible about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel. Also Read – ‘Ayushmann Khurrana is special to me as I started my career with him’, says Bhumi Pednekar

He wrote, “I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them.” Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana was one of her poet friends who encouraged to post shayaris online, reveals Nushrat Bharucha

He added, “They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ayushmann Khurrana’s heartfelt poem for those risking their lives for us will leave you in tears

A few days ago, the Bala actor recited a poem to all “frontline warriors”. An excerpt from his poem read, “Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha.”

“Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek, iss duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind” – this line not only summed up the current times, it also evoked a plethora of emotions.

This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus!

Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you.

India salutes you.

Jai Hind! ??? pic.twitter.com/tmKVVNIjmw — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 10, 2020

Sharing the video on his social media handles, Ayushmann wrote, “This is for all the Frontline Warriors – fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you.” Check out the video here:

The number of cases in India are crossed the 10000 mark on Monday. They are at 10,363 today. 339 people have died because of COVID-19 in the country while 1036 people have recovered. PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He revealed this in an address to the nation this morning.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.