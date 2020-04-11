Ayushmann Khurrana pens a poem to salute frontline warriors fighting against coronavirus



Celebrities from the film and television industry have been expressing gratitude towards doctors, nurses, essential service providers, police officials and everyone who is at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday, recited a poem saluting the “Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus.”

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor began by sharing the plight of people living in a building that has been sealed. He says though today people wish to rewind the time and bring back normalcy, but the current situation is “collective karma of humankind”.

“I salute those who clean the roads, who pick up garbage and deliver essential things to our home. But we never respect these people. These are the people who can’t touch their kids because they fear they’ll transfer the virus to them,” Khurrana says in the poem.

Further, he mentions that this country is run by the poor. So, when everything becomes right, respect every profession. He adds the real heroes are the security guards, doctors, nurses and police officers by saying, “Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hai bas naam ke.”

Khurrana concluded his poem by urging people to stay at home because that is the least we can do to help the frontline workers. While sharing the poem, he wrote, “This is for all the Frontline Warriors ~ fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind! Folded handsFlag of India.”

