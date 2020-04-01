Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap lend support to artisans affected by coronavirus



Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are lending support to artisans in Delhi. (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have announced that they are providing financial assistance to a women’s collective of ragpickers-turned-artisans whose livelihood has been severely affected by the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

Ayushmann and Tahira have been associated with the non-profit organisation Gulmeher for some time now. The organisation works with 200 women. The Article 15 star said it is the duty of the privileged to extend support to people from lower-income groups.

“Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need. Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now,” Ayushmann said in a statement released by the couple.

The actor further said that these women were his inspiration behind signing the 2019 acclaimed social drama Article 15, a commentary on the caste system in the country. “My interactions with them taught me a lot about India, taught me a lot about the existing caste divide and they are real life inspiring figures. My interactions with them was my inspiration behind signing Article 15. Crisis like these impacts people like them the most and we need to protect them.

“In this critical moment, Tahira and I are doing our best to ensure they have all the basic requirements to sustain and stay safe by being at home. Along with donating for PM-CARES, we are also doing our small bit to take care of these incredible women of Gulmeher,” said Ayushmann.

Tahira Kashyap said, “How we support our fellow citizens of the country at this hour will define us as human beings and Ayushmann and I are doing our bit to support these wonderful women who are braving the coronavirus impact. We are doing whatever it takes for them to support their families and stay at home with them.

“Due to their financial instability they are at serious risk because even a single day without earning throws their life out of gear. Ayushmann and I are ensuring we stand with them and support them at this time,” she said.

