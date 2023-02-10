Jimmys Post

Azenta to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Feb 10, 2023
Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 15-16, 2023. To attend the event please contact your BTIG representative.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry’s top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-btig-medtech-digital-health-life-science–diagnostic-tools-conference-301743760.html

SOURCE Azenta

