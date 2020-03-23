Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed because of coronavirus pandemic





The race in Baku — due to take place on Sunday, June 7 — is the eighth Formula One race to be impacted by the spread of Covid-19

Race organizers — Baku City Circuit (BCC) — explained that it would continue to work with the authorities “with a view to announcing a new race date later in the 2020 season.”

“BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants,” Monday’s statement read.

“BCC shares its fans disappointment at not being able to experience the pinnacle of motorsport race through the streets of Baku this June.”

CNN's Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.





