Azerbaijan Grand Prix postponed because of coronavirus pandemic
Race organizers — Baku City Circuit (BCC) — explained that it would continue to work with the authorities “with a view to announcing a new race date later in the 2020 season.”
“BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants,” Monday’s statement read.
“BCC shares its fans disappointment at not being able to experience the pinnacle of motorsport race through the streets of Baku this June.”
The earliest the 2020 World Championship campaign can now begin is in Canada on June 14.
Formula One rules dictate a minimum of eight races must be held for a season to be defined as a World Championship.
Other motorsport events have also been impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The first two rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar and Thailand have also been postponed.
Virtual world
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy, former One Direction member Liam Payne and golfer Ian Poulter were all part of the star-studded grid, which also featured just two current F1 drivers, to take part in the virtual Bahrain Grand Prix.
McLaren’s Lando Norris and Williams’s Nicholas Latifi were both racing for their respective teams against the likes of Nic Hamilton, brother of world champion Lewis, and former F1 star Nico Hulkenberg.
The 14-lap race — just 25% of the distance of the real thing — was won by Renault’s test driver Guanyu Zhou, with Mercedes’ Formula E star Stoffel Vandoorne finishing in second place.
